Martin Rakusen, formerly with FilmNation and BBC Studios, has been appointed as COO at 42.

Rakusen takes on oversight for 42’s operations and business development globally, in addition to business affairs and production. Based in 42’s London office, he reports to Josh Varney, CEO and managing partner.

Rakusen was previously COO of FilmNation TV UK and before that held roles at BBC Studios and Shine International.

“Integral to 42’s DNA is providing a home for exceptional global creatives with impactful stories to tell—and having a top-class team to support us operationally and strategically is vital to delivering on that promise,” Varney said. “Martin embodies all the qualities we’re looking for—he is insightful, with sharp commercial instincts and an impressive track record across all facets of our industry, from broadcast and production through to distribution. We’re confident he will be an asset to the 42 team.”

Rakusen added: “42 is renowned for its dynamic structure and has a high-held reputation in global management, alongside film and television production—so having the opportunity to join the company and work alongside both its London and L.A. teams is a real privilege. I look forward to collaborating closely with Josh, the managing partners and the board to help further drive 42’s growth and support its mission of empowering leading storytellers from around the world.”