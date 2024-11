ADVERTISEMENT

Aron Levitz has been appointed co-president of Wattpad, while remaining president of Wattpad WEBTOON Studios.

Levitz will lead Wattpad alongside KB Nam as the company embarks on its next phase of growth after a multiyear strategy to improve its core product and enhance community safety. Both Levitz and Nam will report to Junkoo Kim, the founder and CEO of WEBTOON Entertainment.

Levitz joined Wattpad in 2013 as head of business development, playing an instrumental role in developing Wattpad’s monetization strategy, advertising business and creator management team. In 2017, Levitz built Wattpad Studios, Wattpad’s TV and film adaptation division. In 2019, Levitz’s Wattpad Studios expanded its adaptation model into publishing with the launch of Wattpad Books. Following Wattpad’s acquisition by WEBTOON in 2021, Levitz was named president of Wattpad WEBTOON Studios, an integrated studio and publishing business that has introduced webcomics and webnovels to new entertainment audiences around the world.

“Readers and writers around the world come to Wattpad for community, opportunity, and incredible storytelling,” said Kim. “Over the last few years, KB Nam and our Wattpad Teams have done an excellent job improving Wattpad’s core product and enhancing community safety. As we enter the next growth phase for Wattpad, Aron brings deep knowledge of Wattpad’s creators and community and the entrepreneurial experience building Wattpad WEBTOON Studios. Together, KB and Aron are the perfect leaders to oversee Wattpad’s next chapter.”

“I’ve been incredibly fortunate in my career to support our author community in a variety of roles, from building our early monetization programs through helping them reach new audiences on screens and bookshelves all over the world,” said Levitz. “After seven years building our entertainment and publishing business, I’m thrilled to be able to take on a new role as co-president of Wattpad, supporting our authors on and off our platforms and growing the global community that has made Wattpad such a special place online.”