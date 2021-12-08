VIS & Wattpad WEBTOON Studios Ink Deal

ADVERTISEMENT

ViacomCBS International Studios (VIS) and Wattpad WEBTOON Studios, the fan-driven global entertainment and publishing arm for WEBTOON and Wattpad, have entered into a new partnership.

Under the deal, Wattpad WEBTOON Studios and VIS will work together to source stories with global appeal from the Wattpad and WEBTOON IP libraries of digital comics and novels to develop a slate of original series.

The two companies will co-produce content for ViacomCBS’s networks and platforms, including Paramount+.

The deal is the first major global partnership from Wattpad WEBTOON Studios since merging the entertainment and publishing divisions from WEBTOON and Wattpad in June 2021.

“ViacomCBS International Studios is committed to telling authentic, local stories from emerging creatives from all corners of the world, and through this mission, we’ve expanded to become one of the leading creators of content globally,” said Ari Tan, VP and head of strategy at ViacomCBS International Studios. “Now through our partnership with Wattpad WEBTOON Studios, we’ll have the opportunity to use this exciting, data-driven approach to inform our storytelling and amplify new creative talents through our global platforms.”

“Wattpad WEBTOON Studios is home to some of the most exciting new voices in comics and literature,” said Aron Levitz, president of Wattpad WEBTOON Studios. “Between our massive global IP catalog with built-in fandoms and a roster of superstar comic artists and indie authors, we’re fueling a new era of data-backed entertainment. We’re thrilled to work with ViacomCBS International Studios, a company that shares our vision to transform entertainment by elevating the creativity and fandoms of a new generation of storytellers. Working together with ViacomCBS International Studios, we’ll bring more diverse, original voices to screens all over the world.”