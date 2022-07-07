David Madden Joins Wattpad WEBTOON Studios

ADVERTISEMENT

David Madden, an alum of AMC Networks, FOX and Berlanti Productions, has been tapped by Wattpad WEBTOON Studios as head of global entertainment.

Madden has held executive roles as president of programming for entertainment networks at AMC Network, president of Fox Television Studios and president of entertainment for the FOX Broadcasting Company. Most recently, Madden was president of television for Berlanti Productions.

Wattpad WEBTOON Studios, Madden will report to President Aron Levitz and oversee development, production and sales for the company’s growing global TV, feature film and animation businesses.

“David instantly understood our vision to transform entertainment by listening to fans,” said Levitz. “David has shaped hit projects across every genre, and his experience and expertise are second to none. He’s is the perfect fit for Wattpad WEBTOON Studios and we’re thrilled to have him join our team as we bring the world’s biggest comic creators and webnovelists to new audiences.”

“When you’re seeking the most exciting collaborators in the industry, you want the ability to bring them exciting material, and this company offers a virtual gold mine of great stories,” said Madden. “Wattpad WEBTOON Studios brings together massive global fandoms, data-backed insights, and some of the biggest names in comics and webnovels. I’m thrilled to join an innovative global studio to help elevate a new generation of creative voices, tell truly original stories, and produce worldwide hits.”