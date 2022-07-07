Disney Names Content Curation Chief for International Operations

ADVERTISEMENT

Kristen Finney has been appointed to the newly created role of executive VP for content curation of Disney’s international content and operations (IC&O) group.

Reporting to Rebecca Campbell, chairman of international content and operations, Finney will be responsible for managing the international content strategy holistically across IC&O’s four regions: EMEA, Latin America, Asia Pacific and India.

Additionally, she will support and partner with each regional content team to ensure IC&O is bringing the most compelling storytelling available to Disney’s direct-to-consumer streaming services, including Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar, Star and Star+, as well as the company’s linear television channels outside the U.S.

Finney is also tasked with building a unified team to track and evaluate content needs and appropriateness for Disney+ and Star/Star+, acting as a centralized hub for international content acquisition information, cross-regional licensing opportunities, content slates and pipelines. She will work in partnership with the company’s streaming services, platform distribution, finance and strategy teams within Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and other groups across the company on IC&O’s local content plans.

“Kristen has a proven track record of delivering successful content strategies. This expertise, combined with her skillful ability to build and lead innovative teams, makes her the perfect candidate for this important new role,” said Campbell. “Her extensive and diverse experience will make her a vital part of our IC&O leadership team.”

“I am excited to join the new international content and operations organization and to have the opportunity to work closely with Rebecca and this team of internationally respected content creators,” said Finney. “The regional teams in IC&O are building a truly impressive slate of engaging and entertaining content, and I look forward to driving strategic opportunities as we aggressively expand these local offerings around the globe.”

Most recently, Finney served as executive VP of content distribution strategy and development for the platform distribution team within DMED. Prior to this, Finney was responsible for overseeing the content licensing business in EMEA as executive VP for Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution.