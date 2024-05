ADVERTISEMENT

Wattpad WEBTOON Studios is developing an animated series based on the Apocalyptic Horseplay webtoon, set to be written by Workaholics co-creator Dominic Russo.

From French creator Boredman, Apocalyptic Horseplay is a comedic take on the four horsemen of the apocalypse. Russo will write and executive produce the series, with Aron Levitz, David Madden and Sydney Bright serving as executive producers for Wattpad WEBTOON Studios.

“WEBTOON is a haven for a diverse range of genres, including outstanding comedies,” said Sydney Bright, head of global animation for Wattpad WEBTOON Studios. “We are thrilled to continue to expand our slate in the primetime comedy space, showcasing titles that are both funny and heartwarming. With Dominic’s fantastic ensemble sensibilities, we aim to bring Apocalyptic Horseplay to life, giving both the fans of Boredman’s comic and new viewers a series they can’t wait to watch.”

“When the team at Wattpad WEBTOON Studios reached out with the unbelievable opportunity to develop a comedy series about the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, I thought, The end must really be neigh, and I couldn’t be more into writing a comedy about it,” said Russo. “I’m excited to work with such great original material from Boredman, and I can’t wait to write these dysfunctional, wicked characters in a comedic setting.”