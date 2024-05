ADVERTISEMENT

The Film4-backed short-film collection 4Love, from deaf, disabled and neurodivergent filmmakers, has become available on Channel 4 streaming and will release on YouTube on May 15.

Included in the collection is Pyramid of Disunion, from writer Ella Glendining (Is Anybody Out There?) and directed by Glendining and Jessi Gutch (Until the Tide Creeps In, Border Town). It sees a wheelchair user join an eco-commune in search of a more meaningful existence. When she bumps into an old flame, she gets more than she bargained for on her quest for inner peace.

Battery, written by Tom Wentwroth (Ralph and Katie, Burke and Hare) and directed by Ewan Marshall (Criptales, Mickery and Simon Mirren), is set in a city devastated by a climate disaster. It follows a man named Elliot as he uses his last-ever wheelchair battery to meet his boyfriend for their final dance.

In the medical waiting room-set Dope Fiend, a woman discovers what life is like for her neurodiverse partner. It comes from director and writer Rosanagh Griffiths (Cindy), co-writer Kiri Degon and producer Lorine Plagnol (Area Boy, Dalton’s Dream).

The fourth title in the collection, Mo <3 Kyra, is co-written by Matilda Feyiṣayọ Ibini (Sleepova, Little Miss Burden) and Debbi Hannah (Faun, Sound of the Underground), who also directs. The film is set during a high school prom and is about a girl’s last chance to let the girl of her dreams know how she feels about her.

“These films are truly groundbreaking because they were made by deaf, disabled and neurodivergent writers, directors and actors, with at least 25 percent deaf, disabled and neurodivergent crew behind the scenes,” said Justin Edgar, producer. “It’s testament to Film4’s integrity, not only backing the films but backing them in the right way—for disabled filmmakers to tell their stories on their own terms. These unique voices represent the diversity and wealth of disabled talent emerging in the British film industry.”

Max Park, development and production executive at Film4, added, “We are thrilled that 4Love—four distinctive short films from filmmakers who represent the very best of deaf, disabled and neurodivergent talent in this country—is now available to stream on Channel 4. They capture a broad spectrum of stories and genres, exploring the theme of love from a fresh and unique perspective. Channel 4 has a long history of championing disabled talent on- and off-screen, so Film4 are proud to play a part in nurturing the next generation of disabled filmmakers.”