Ruth Brougham has been tapped for the newly created role of streaming business director at Channel 4.

In the new role, Brougham will join the executive team and help to set and lead Channel 4’s streaming operations, product team and roadmap to drive growth. She will work closely with Kiran Nataraja, who, in her recently expanded role as director of streaming and content strategy, has editorial leadership of Channel 4 streaming.

Brougham most recently served as head of digital banking at Virgin Money, where she helped deliver a digital-first agenda and drove the creation of a new, single customer app. Prior to that, she gained commercial, customer and digital cross-sector experience over 20 years in a variety of senior leadership roles with Centrica and Barclays UK.

“Ruth will play a vital role in driving our transformation into Britain’s first public service streamer,” said Jonathan Allen, chief operating officer. “She will focus on a wide range of streaming initiatives, developing our platforms and working alongside our content, marketing, data, technology and commercial teams to super-charge our streaming efforts into the future.”

Brougham commented, “I am delighted to be joining Channel 4, an incredible, purpose-led business, at a time when the focus on digital channels is so critical. I am excited to be part of delivering the ‘Fast Forward’ strategy and to help shape the future of Channel 4.”