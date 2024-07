ADVERTISEMENT

The newly launched TF1+ free-to-view streaming platform has started to aggregate third-party content, adding programming from L’Équipe, Le Figaro and Deezer.

“We are opening up today a new strategic avenue with an affirmed aggregation strategy, adding standout and complementary audiovisual brands to TF1+’s already very deep content lineup,” the company said.

“Our aggregation model enables third-party content providers to generate additional revenue streams by leveraging the dynamic video ad market, to tap into the platform’s impressive audiences and, even more importantly, benefit from the unique commercial strength and capabilities of TF1 internal advertising sales agency.”

The new content will be accessible from the TF1+ home page via a separate portal for each theme and via the “Live” option, alongside TF1’s own live channels and the 50 or so FAST channels already available on TF1+.

The L’Équipe sports channel and its tie-in catch-up content join TF1+, featuring shows such as L’Équipe de Choc, L’Équipe de Greg and L’Équipe du Soir and an array of sports rights, including biathlon season, Le Mans 24h race, the Nations League, the Spanish Copa del Rey, the world Alpine Ski championships and French handball team matches.

TF1+ will also broadcast the Le Figaro TV channel, with its mix of in-depth analysis, current affairs and arts coverage from the French daily newspaper.

Partnering with Deezer, a leading music streaming platform, creates a new music vertical, including Deezer Sessions, live recordings of gigs by top artists.

Rodolphe Belmer, TF1 chairman and CEO, said: “We have big ambitions for our platform. In just a few months, TF1+ has established itself as the leading free streaming platform in France. And TF1+ has begun the next phase of the rollout with the extension of its services to Belgium and Luxembourg on June 18, aiming to become the go-to free streaming platform for the French-speaking world. These first aggregation tie-ups mark a step change in our digital acceleration strategy. Aggregating content from trusted providers with extensive audience reach will make our platform even more attractive and expand the range of programs available to our users 24/7. TF1+ offers formidable exposure to our new partners L’Équipe, Le Figaro and Deezer. I’m delighted with these agreements, which can only increase the power of the popular, high-quality content that lies at the heart of what we do.”