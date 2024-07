ADVERTISEMENT

ChaiFlicks is set to kick off its first summer film series on July 13, with a slate that includes Golden Voices, Gett: The Trial of Viviane Amsalem, Ida and more.

Other titles on the slate are Gainsbourg, Transit, Memoir of War and The Names of Love. A new film from the slate will drop on the platform each week through August 24.

All of the movies included in the summer film series hail from Chicago’s Music Box Films.

“Over the last four years, our audience has gotten accustomed to finding and enjoying many of the best Jewish films, TV series and documentaries from across the globe,” said Neil Friedman, ChaiFlicks’ co-founder. “Our first-ever summer film series ups the ante, as we will be rolling out many of the most acclaimed Jewish films of the last decade each Saturday night, including titles such as Oscar-winner Ida and Golden Globes nominee Gett: The Trial of Viviane Amsalem.”