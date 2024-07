ADVERTISEMENT

The number of film and TV projects filming across the globe in the second quarter rose by 22 percent on the same period last year, according to newly released data from ProdPro.

In the U.S. alone, production activity rose by 30 percent since the year-ago period, which saw the start of the writers’ strike.

While this year has seen gains, production activity today is still 16 percent lower than it was in 2022; in the U.S., it’s 37 percent lower.

These new levels are here to stay, according to ProdPro, which tracks production activity across the globe.

In Q2, there were 344 scripted productions that started principal photography worldwide, encompassing 130 TV shows and 214 feature films. TV series were up 20 percent year-over-year.