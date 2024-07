ADVERTISEMENT

Armando Nuñez, Sr., a pioneer of the international television distribution business, has passed away at almost 97 years old.

Nuñez’s career in international television distribution spanned over five decades. He worked for 20th Century Fox in Havana and New York before moving to ITC Entertainment in 1964. He remained with ITC through various ownerships and incarnations, including Polygram and Universal, for the remainder of his career.

Nuñez is survived by his sons, Armando Nuñez, Jr. and David Nuñez, both of whom followed in his footsteps in the media business, as well as his grandsons, Daniel Armando and David Armando.

“Great father… Great grandfather… Great…well-lived life! We will all miss you, Dad!” Armando Nuñez, Jr. wrote in a post on social media.

“It is difficult to think of someone in our business who was as beloved and respected as Armando,” said Ricardo Guise, president and publisher of World Screen. “When I was a young man, he always took time to speak to me at the ITC stand, even though I knew he was busy with clients. During our meetings, he was unfailingly kind and would make me feel welcome, regardless of his hectic schedule. He was a true gentleman.”