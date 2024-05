ADVERTISEMENT

NBCUniversal (NBCU) has unveiled the 2024-25 season slate for Bravo, USA Network, E!, SYFY and Oxygen True Crime, which includes the return of series such as The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Below Deck, SurrealEstate, Reginald the Vampire and The Ark, as well as a slew of brand-new titles.

“From Bravoholics to Oxygen’s true-crime junkies and E!’s pop culture mavens to USA’s sports and WWE fans, our cable networks are home to some of the most loyal and passionate audiences across all of entertainment,” said Frances Berwick, chairman of NBCUniversal Entertainment. “The strength of our individual brands combined with our continued investment in distinctive original content continues to drive deep connection and engagement with viewers.”

Bravo will see the return of The Valley, Summer House, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Married to Medicine, Top Chef, Southern Charm, Southern Hospitality, Below Deck and multiple The Real Housewives series, including those set in Atlanta, Beverly Hills, Orange County, Miami, New York City, the Potomac and Salt Lake City. New titles coming to the cable channel are Making it in Manhattan (w.t.), in which a tight-knit group of young adults as they work to turn their aspirations into reality, and On Safari (w.t.), following a group of luxury safari guides in the heart of the South African bush.

USA Network will host the premiere of The Anonymous, a new competition series from The Traitors producer Studio Lambert. The new social strategy game will see players interact face-to-face in the real world and anonymously via a digital world. Beginning in September and through the end of 2024, the cable network will be the exclusive linear home of WWE’s tentpole franchises WWE Monday Night RAW and WWE SmackDown. To celebrate the return of WWE SmackDown on September 13, the channel will launch WWE Week on September 9 and air films from The Fast and the Furious franchise, as well as Blockers and Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal.

NBCU’s pop-culture programming network E! will debut a slew of new titles, including an untitled Cori Broadus and Snoop Dogg docuseries that will delve into the world of Snoop Dogg’s daughter Cori Broadus and her fiancé, Wayne Deuce, as they navigate life, love and their upcoming nuptials. Returning to E! in the 2024-25 season are House of Villains, E! News and Live from E!

On SYFY, Reginald the Vampire and The Ark will both return for second seasons, while SurrealEstate will return for a third. In 2025, Revival will bow. The new series sees the recently deceased suddenly rise from their graves in a rural Wisconsin town. A local officer and single mother is thrown into the center of a brutal murder-mystery in her town and must make sense of the chaos, as everyone alive and undead is a suspect.

Oxygen True Crime is adding seven new series and specials to its roster in the 2024-25 season, and nine series will make their return. Included in the roster of new titles are Dateline: The Smoking Gun (w.t.), in which murder investigations that are dangerously close to going cold are saved when law enforcement uncover new clues; Philly Homicide (w.t.), covering some of Philadelphia’s most disturbing murders; A Plan to Kill (w.t.), examining the meticulous planning of unfathomable killing; and The Girl on the Milk Carton (w.t.), exploring the investigation of a young girl’s vanishing. Additional new titles include The Alissa Turney Project (w.t.), centered on Sarah Turney, who went viral online when she posted her suspicions that her dad killed her sister; Serial Killer Capital: Los Angeles (w.t.), detailing the cases of nearly 50 women who were assaulted and murdered in a small area of Los Angeles between 1984 and 2007; and Lady of the Dunes (w.t.), about an unsolved homicide that has haunted generations of investigators.

The true-crime channel will see new seasons of Accident, Suicide or Murder; Snapped; Snapped: Behind Bars; Killer Relationship with Faith Jenkins; and Real Murders of Atlanta, among others.