Alan Cumming has signed a producer first-look deal with NBCUniversal inclusive of scripted and unscripted content.

Cumming is currently the host and producer of Peacock’s The Traitors, which won a 2023 Emmy Award for outstanding casting for a reality program and recently picked up four 2024 Critics Choice Real TV Award wins, including best show host for Cumming. His new deal spans the breadth of NBCUniversal’s portfolio of brands.

Cumming’s screen work ranges from Mr. Floop in Spy Kids, Eli in The Good Wife, Nightcrawler in X2: X Men United, Sebastian in The High Life, ‘O’ in Sex and the City, Boris in Goldeneye, King James in Doctor Who, Sandy Frink in Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion, Mayor Menlove in Schmigadoon and himself on Broad City. He has a range stage credits, from Hamlet to Macbeth. He is the author of six books, including a New York Times number one best-selling memoir.