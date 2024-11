ADVERTISEMENT

FuboTV is expanding its sports, entertainment, news and Latino programming with the launch of 18 FAST channels from NBCUniversal.

Four channels from Telemundo—Noticias Telemundo Ahora, Telemundo al Dia, Telemundo Romance and Telemundo Acción— are launching today in Fubo’s Spanish-language Latino plan and all English-language channel plans, including the Free plan available to select customers.

Additionally, 14 channels will be coming soon to all Fubo English-language plans, including Free. These are NBC Sports, GolfPass, Dateline 24/7, Oxygen True Crime Archives, American Crimes, TODAY All Day, Million Dollar Listing Vault, E! Keeping Up, SNL Vault, Real Housewives Vault, Top Chef Vault, Bravo Vault, Rotten Tomatoes and NBC LX Home.

“We’re thrilled to bring Fubo customers a full suite of channels that lets them enjoy NBCU’s legendary content catalog across a wide variety of genres,” said Todd Mathers, senior VP of content strategy and acquisition. “From sports to entertainment and news programming, our English- and Spanish-speaking customers can stay entertained and informed with NBCU’s deep archive.”

“In partnership with Fubo, we are excited to launch NBCUniversal’s premium portfolio of FAST channels, further expanding our presence in the ecosystem,” said Matt Farina, senior VP of NBCUniversal content distribution. “This collaboration will enable us to connect with our longtime fans while also introducing new viewers to our diverse library of content.”