FuboTV has added Hallmark+ to its offering as a stand-alone premium subscription service or as an add-on to an existing subscription.

Hallmark+ has the largest streaming catalog of Hallmark Christmas movies, with over 600 hours of holiday content.

Content available via the service includes Hallmark’s first foray into holiday limited series with Holidazed and Mistletoe Murders, as well as the reality competition series Finding Mr. Christmas. Unscripted series offered through the service feature stars such as Lacey Chabert (Celebrations with Lacey Chabert), Wes Brown (Ready, Set, Glow!), Ashley Williams (Small Town Setup) and Luke Macfarlane (Home Is Where the Heart Is). Also available is the new movie trilogy Groomsmen, inspired by the success of The Wedding Veil, and the new scripted series adaptation of KJ Dell’Antonia’s The Chicken Sisters.

This expands the companies’ existing distribution agreement, which sees Hallmark’s linear channels on Fubo.

“Hallmark is a beloved brand with feel-good content that offers something for everyone,” said Todd Mathers, senior VP of content strategy and acquisition at Fubo. “This is the perfect time of year to launch Hallmark+ for Fubo customers, and they can choose the optimal way to subscribe for them: as part of our subscription plans alongside Hallmark’s linear content or as a stand-alone package.”