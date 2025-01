ADVERTISEMENT

TelevisaUnivision has pulled its programming from FuboTV after the two companies were unable to come to an agreement for a new carriage deal.

“This unfortunate development is the result of TelevisaUnivision refusing to offer what we believe to be fair and competitive rates,” FuboTV maintains. The platform says it has made “considerable efforts and offered compromises” to renew the agreement with the Spanish-language media company but rejected terms that would increase prices by 25 percent. “Furthermore, TelevisaUnivision’s unfair bundling and tying practices require Fubo subscribers to buy all of their channels, including the channels they don’t watch,” FuboTV says.

“TelevisaUnivision, the biggest provider of Spanish language content in the U.S., is attempting to use its dominant market power to force Fubo to pay higher prices, resulting in our Spanish-speaking subscribers paying significantly more to receive vital local news and weather, as well as sports and popular entertainment programming, in Spanish. TelevisaUnivision further abuses our Hispanic customers who love sports: to get all of the sports content that TelevisaUnivision offers, Fubo subscribers still have to pay separately for Vix+.”

FuboTV says it remains open to renewing the deal with TelevisaUnivision.