FuboTV has added Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship’s (BKFC) FAST channel to its lineup.

With its launch on the sport-focused streamer, BKFC TV becomes available outside of the BKFC app for the first time. It features BKFC’s greatest flagship events, BKFC Prospect Series events and BKFC Fight Night events. FuboTV has seen strong traction for BKFC events on its own FAST network, Fubo Sports.

“BKFC fight content took off on our Fubo Sports FAST channel, and we couldn’t wait to bring a dedicated BKFC network to Fubo’s live TV streaming platform,” said Pamela Duckworth, head of Fubo Studios. “Fans crave high-energy combat sports and we continue to see that trend hold true with BKFC fights. Now Fubo subscribers can watch BKFC content around the clock.”

“Fubo has been a great partner for BKFC,” said David Feldman, founder and CEO of BKFC. “We have achieved phenomenal viewership on Fubo Sports and thought the timing was perfect for us to launch our FAST channel with Fubo. We look forward to giving the fans nonstop BKFC action any time of the day, any day of the week.”