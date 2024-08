ADVERTISEMENT

Showdog Studio has signed with Gersh for representation in all areas and has made five additions to its production and development slate, spanning animation, live-action, drama and unscripted.

The new projects are the animated feature Baby on Board, slated to deliver in early 2025; the live-action feature The 442; the scripted drama series Plan B and Sweet Toxins; and the unscripted series Spec Ops Boss. John Attard, Showdog Studio founder and veteran producer, and Robert Harris, company executive, will serve as executive producers for all the projects.

“It is with great pleasure that we bring Showdog Studio into the Gersh fold,” said Roy Ashton, partner at Gersh. “John and his team have a remarkable track record of creativity and innovation across a wide range of genres. Their ability to produce content that resonates with diverse audiences—from animated and live-action features to high-stakes drama and unscripted series—is truly impressive. Showdog’s dedication to pushing creative boundaries, combined with their extensive experience in both visual effects and traditional storytelling, makes them a valuable partner in the entertainment industry. We’re excited to support their continued success and look forward to the incredible projects they have on the horizon.”

“Signing with Gersh marks a significant milestone for Showdog Studio as we continue to expand our footprint in television and film,” said Attard. “Our dedication to storytelling is at the heart of everything we do. By combining this passion with a tech-forward approach, we’re able to push the boundaries of what’s possible in visual effects and production. With Gersh’s support, we’re excited to continue delivering powerful stories that resonate with audiences while embracing the future of filmmaking.”