ADVERTISEMENT

James P. Gorman has been tapped to chair the committee at The Walt Disney Company tasked with finding a successor to CEO Robert Iger.

Gorman is a board member at Disney and will serve as chair of the succession planning committee. Mark G. Parker, chairman of the board and previous committee chair, commented, “James is a highly respected leader, and we’ve asked him to serve as the new chair of the succession planning committee given his deep succession planning experience and long-term strategic mentality. Succession planning is a top priority of the board, and I am eager to continue collaborating with James on the Committee as we advance the important work we have already been doing to identify and prepare the next CEO of The Walt Disney Company.”

Gorman previously oversaw the recent succession process at Morgan Stanley, where he serves as executive chairman following several years as chairman and CEO. The committee also includes Parker and directors Mary T. Barra and Calvin R. McDonald.

“I look forward to working alongside Mark and my other fellow committee members in advising the board as we continue to press forward expeditiously with this work,” Gorman said.