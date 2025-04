ADVERTISEMENT

Hallmark has unveiled its 2025-26 slate of content, including new holiday programming, returning series and a continued push into unscripted.

Under the banner “Reality TV with Heart,” unscripted titles coming to Hallmark include Baked with Love: Holiday, a family recipe bake-off; Armed to Build, in which Hallmark star Nikki DeLoach helps a community honor and give back to its first responders and veterans; and Daughter of the Bride, showcasing stories of adult daughters helping their mothers prepare for new love.

The slate also includes Murder Mystery House, co-created by Hallmark star Jonathan Bennett. The series invites Hallmark Mystery fans to join in on an investigation, inviting them to a mansion where there has been a “murder.” The sleuths must narrow down the suspects, made up of Hallmark actors, and figure out who the culprit is for a cash prize.

The unscripted lineup will also see new seasons and network premieres of Celebrations with Lacey Chabert and Finding Mr. Christmas. The Motherhood, created and hosted by Connie Britton, is slated to premiere on Hallmark Channel on May 5.

A variety of holiday stories are part of the upcoming Hallmark slate as well. This includes Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story, following the success of Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story. Hallmark, the NFL and Skydance Sports teamed up for the new movie, and their partnership will include fan activities, co-branded merchandise and widespread promotions across various platforms.

Additional original holiday programming includes The Twelve Dates of Christmas (w.t.), based on the novel of the same name by Jenni Bayliss and starring Mae Whitman, Mary McDonnell and Jane Seymour, and Mistletoe Murders, starring and executive produced by Sarah Drew.

Hallmark also unveiled details about upcoming activations and experiences. This year’s Christmas cruise will sail from Miami to Cozumel, Mexico, from November 6 to 10. The Hallmark Christmas Experience will return to the Crown Center in Kansas City and take place over four consecutive weekends from November 28 to December 21, presenting brands with consumer engagement opportunities in a family-friendly environment.

“As the leading entertainment network, Hallmark offers multiple platforms and activation opportunities that enable brand partners to leverage our esteemed brand, signature storytelling and powerful fandom to foster significant and impactful connections,” said Ed Georger, executive VP of ad sales for Hallmark Media. “With sold out consumer experiences and innovative activations, we provide advertisers with extraordinary opportunities to meaningfully connect with consumers and viewers. Our recent partnerships with world-class properties, including the NFL and Skydance Sports, further amplify our reach and influence, ensuring brands can thrive in a secure and expansive environment.”