ITV is bringing back its Fresh Cuts initiative and is looking to commission six People of Color-led and/or Deaf, Disabled or Neurodivergent-led production companies to produce one-off content for its YouTube channel and ITVX.

ITV is looking to commission six companies to produce “fresh and exciting” one-off programs, 22 minutes in length, that can be shown in Black History Month and UK Disability History Month.

ITV Commissioning Editor Richard Botchway will oversee the series for ITV’s commissioning team alongside Nahrein Kemp, DEI and talent lead. Both will select the companies, which will be appointed by May. Botchway and Kemp are looking for “bold, entertaining” unscripted ideas that show “a unique vision.”

Fresh Cuts is funded through ITV’s Diversity Commissioning Spend, a ring-fenced £80 million for diverse projects over the next three years.

Botchway said: “Fresh Cuts is a brilliant opportunity to get an ITV commission, and the wide brief gives lots of creative scope to interested, People of Colour-led and/or Deaf, Disabled or Neurodivergent-led companies. This is a fantastic opportunity and I can’t wait to see the ideas that come in.”

Kemp said, “We are very excited to bring back Fresh Cuts for a fourth year. We have a brilliant body of work from the filmmakers over the past couple of years, as the strand has evolved, and again we have a new brief for 2025, in the form of six, 22-minute single-program commissions from diverse-led companies.”