Plex has added a wide-ranging array of content from NBCUniversal to its offering, with new FAST channels such as Bravo Real Housewives Vault, SNL Vault, Oxygen True Crime Archives, NBC Sports NOW and many more.

Among the new network entertainment channels are Brave Real Housewives Vault, featuring clips from The Real Housewives franchise; E! Keeping Up With, featuring content from Keeping Up With the Kardashians and its spin-off series such has Kourtney & Khloe Take Miami; Bravo Vault, including programs such as Shahs of Sunset and Flipping Out; SNL Vault, with episodes of SNL; Oxygen True Crime Archives, with a deep library of true-crime shows; Million Dollar Listing Vault, with programs from the Million Dollar Listing franchise; and Top Chef Vault, featuring episodes of the culinary competition.

Sports channels with NBCUniversal content now available via Plex are NBC Sports NOW, offering free daily sports talk, live events and highlights, and GolfPass, bringing lessons from golf’s best instructors, exclusive original series, GOLF Channel news and features.

National news channels that are now part of the Plex offering are Dateline 24/7, featuring true-crime stories from Dateline, and American Crimes, exploring the dark side of the American dream with series such as American Greed and Lockup.

A slew of local news channels are now available as well. This includes NBC 4 New York News, NBC 4 Los Angeles News, NBC 5 Chicago News, NBC 10 Philadelphia News, NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth News, NBC 10 Boston News, NBC 4 Washington News, NBC Bay Area News, NBC South Florida News, NBC 7 San Diego News, NBC Connecticut News and NBC LX Home.

Spanish-language channels featuring NBCUniversal content are Telemundo Al Día, with entertainment, news, sports and reality TV content, including Al Rojo Vivo, La Casa de los Famosos, Hoy Día and more; Telemundo Acción, featuring action series such as El Señor de los Cielos and Señora Acero; Telemundo Romance, with romantic comedies and emotional romantic dramas; Noticias Telemundo Ahora, a 24/7 news channel covering major cities around the world; and the local channels Telemundo Noticias California, Telemundo Noticias Texas, Telemundo Noticias Florida and Telemundo Noticias Noreste.

“We’re proud to partner with NBCUniversal to bring their wide variety of hit channels and shows to Plex,” said Shawn Eldridge, VP of content and business development for Plex. “For English and Spanish audiences watching sports, news and entertainment, our users now have much to enjoy.”