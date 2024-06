ADVERTISEMENT

Rakuten TV has expanded its FAST channel offering across Europe, launching three new channels each in Spain, the U.K., Italy, France and Germany.

Red Bull TV, Vevo Pop and Vevo Latino have landed in Spain; Red Bull TV, Vevo Pop and Vevo Hip-Hop & R&B are now in the U.K.; Red Bull TV, Vevo Pop and Vevo ’90s and ’00s are in Italy; and Red Bull TV, Vevo Hip-Hop & R&B and Vevo Pop have become available in France. In Germany, Red Bull TV, Vevo Pop and Vevo Schlager Pop have launched.

Vevo Pop presents the latest music from hit pop artists, while Vevo Latino invites listeners to enjoy the biggest hits from Spain and Latin America in one place.

Vevo ’90s & ’00s provides access to the hits of internationally renowned artists from these two decades. Vevo Hip-Hop & R&B features R&B artists such as Drake, Maes, Maître Gims and Eva Queen.

Red Bull TV is a showcase for stories for those who live life to the fullest, offering a range of premium content that includes live events, films and series produced by Red Bull.