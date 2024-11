ADVERTISEMENT

Boosted in part by the Summer Olympics, Comcast Corporation saw gains in Q3, with overall revenues up 6.5 percent and content and experiences revenues up almost 20 percent.

“Our convergence strategy continues to deliver a best-in-class connectivity experience across our expanding network of 63 million homes and businesses, which far exceeds the combined fiber footprint of our three largest competitors,” said Brian L. Roberts, chairman and CEO of Comcast Corporation. “We delivered an incredibly successful Paris Summer Olympics that helped fuel double-digit percentage growth in Peacock revenue and paid subscribers and contributed to NBC’s number one ranking for the 2023-2024 season. We also released the universally acclaimed Despicable Me 4, which grossed nearly $1 billion in worldwide box office, and announced the grand opening of Universal Epic Universe in May 2025, which will be the most ambitious and technologically sophisticated theme park ever created. Overall, it was a very active and successful quarter, and I couldn’t be more pleased with how our team is executing and positioning our company for

long-term growth.”

Revenues at Comcast Corporation hit $32.1 billion, a 6.5 percent gain, while net income slipped by 10.3 percent to $3.6 billion.

The content and experiences segment, including NBCUniversal, delivered revenues of $12.6 billion, a gain of 19.3 percent. Media revenues were up 36.5 percent to $8.2 billion, largely thanks to the Olympics coverage. At the studios division, revenues rose 12.3 percent to $2.8 billion, with content licensing up 10.3 percent to $1.9 billion. Theme parks slipped by 5.3 percent to $2.3 billion. Peacock’s paid subscribers were up almost 30 percent to 36 million, with revenues up 82 percent to $1.5 billion.

The connectivity and platforms segment—broadband, telephony and cable TV—was essentially flat at revenues of $20.3 billion with a loss of 29,000 customers to reach 51.7 million relationships. Domestic video customers fell by 365,000 (less than last year’s loss of 490,000) to reach 12.8 million,