Jeanne Mau has been promoted to executive VP of TV programming diversity, equity and inclusion at NBCUniversal.

In this position, Mau continues to oversee the company’s inclusion efforts across its entertainment television portfolio that are housed under the NBCU LAUNCH banner. Her purview spans the company’s broadcast and cable entertainment networks (NBC, Bravo, E!, Oxygen True Crime, SYFY, USA Network, Universal Kids), its streaming platform Peacock and four television studios: Universal Television, UCP, Universal Television Alternative Studio and Universal International Studios.

Mau joined NBCU in 2021 as senior VP of TV programming diversity, equity and inclusion. She has refreshed NBCU’s talent development programs, including its writers and episodic directing programs. She also launched the company’s first major inclusion efforts for unscripted programming, including the NBCU LAUNCH Unscripted Producers Initiative and the NBCU LAUNCH Unscripted Pitch Accelerator.

In her new role, the exec continues to report into Pearlena Igbokwe, chairman of Universal Studio Group, and Frances Berwick, chairman of NBCUniversal Entertainment.

Igbokwe and Berwick commented, “Over the past three years, Jeanne has systematically expanded and elevated our inclusion efforts in television. She has introduced us to new voices in front of and behind the camera and become an invaluable resource to our showrunners and internal creative teams. We remain committed to our principles and, as we look to the future, Jeanne will continue to serve a critical role in our business by supporting our goal of producing compelling content that appeals to global audiences.”