FuboTV has signed an agreement with NBCUniversal to give subscribers access to NBCU’s coverage of Olympic programming.

The coverage includes live competition sessions (which start with team competitions on July 24), on-demand and more hours of Olympic programming on the NBC broadcast network than any previous Games.

NBC will provide Olympic fans with at least nine hours of daytime coverage of the Paris Olympics’ most exciting events, including live finals coverage of swimming, gymnastics, track and field and more. NBC will deliver its 2024 Paris Olympics prime-time show, Primetime in Paris, for 16 consecutive nights. Four English-language NBCU cable networks—USA Network, E!, CNBC and GOLF Channel—will present additional Olympics coverage live this summer. Two new linear channels will be available for the duration of The Paris Olympics, Paris Extra 1 and Paris Extra 2. Telemundo, the exclusive Spanish-language home of the Olympic Games in the U.S., will present the most extensive Olympic coverage in Spanish-language media.

All of these multiplatform offerings from NBCU will allow Fubo subscribers to watch and be a part of the Paris Olympics through their Fubo app available on their devices.