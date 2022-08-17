Wattpad WEBTOON Studios Sets New Hires, Animation Division

ADVERTISEMENT

Wattpad WEBTOON Studios has expanded its structure with a new animation division, as well as new hires and promotions across international film and television.

Wattpad WEBTOON Studios has formed a new global animation division under Taylor Grant, former head of WEBTOON Studios. As head of global animation, Grant will oversee IP development on all animated film and television projects, including serving as executive producer on the upcoming animated series adaptation of Rachel Smythe’s Lore Olympus, co-produced with The Jim Henson Company.

Sera Tabb has joined Wattpad WEBTOON Studios as head of global television, to oversee all aspects of development across the studio’s growing slate of series adaptations from WEBTOON’s global IP catalog and Wattpad webnovels. Tabb was most recently at Picture Perfect Federation, where she served as senior VP of development working across TV and film, setting up projects with buyers and creatively contributing to the adaptation of titles such as the 2021 Academy Award Best Picture winner CODA.

Lindsey Weems Ramey has been elevated to head of global film. Ramey joined the former Wattpad Studios in 2018 as the director of content development and production and has been instrumental in building Wattpad WEBTOON Studios’ domestic and international development slate.

Grant, Tabb and Ramey will all report to David Madden, the studio’s newly appointed head of global entertainment who oversees development, production and sales for the studio’s global TV, feature film and animation businesses.

“Millions of fans around the world have fallen in love with the storytelling on WEBTOON and Wattpad,” said Aron Levitz, president of Wattpad WEBTOON Studios. “These are incredible narratives that have created massive global fan communities, built around creative storytellers whose work is changing the landscape for comics and fiction everywhere. We’ve put together a world-class team to bring this content to market and bring those fan communities their favorite stories in new formats. With David at the helm, and Sera, Taylor and Lindsey heading up our newly formed divisions, we’ll continue to make some of the most exciting entertainment on the planet.”