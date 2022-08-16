eOne’s Darren Throop to Step Down

ADVERTISEMENT

Darren Throop is planning to step down from his role as president and CEO of Hasbro’s eOne division when his contract expires at year-end.

Throop will continue to serve in his role as president and CEO of eOne throughout the remainder of 2022.

“Darren built a team with deep passion, creativity and talent and, on behalf of all of us at Hasbro, I thank him for his steadfast leadership,” said Chris Cocks, Hasbro’s CEO. “Entertainment continues to be a cornerstone of our strategy. With over 200 projects in development across film, scripted and unscripted television, the eOne team is working on over 35 development projects for Hasbro brands—including content for Transformers, Magic, D&D, Peppa Pig, My Little Pony, Power Rangers and Play-Doh, among many others. Darren’s vision and legacy will be felt for years, and we wish him all the best in his next chapter.”

Throop said, “As eOne and Hasbro have hit their stride, we have already begun to see what is possible working together. We have been working towards this milestone from the moment eOne joined Hasbro, and I’m proud to see the vision being realized through Hasbro’s shared passion for creativity and storytelling. Looking to the future, I have tremendous confidence in Hasbro and eOne leadership to continue to build on eOne’s track record of bringing outstanding entertainment to audiences. I have had the privilege of leading eOne for more than 20 years, and I am incredibly proud of the team and what we built together. I want to thank the visionary leaders, world-class colleagues and extraordinary eOners, past and present, who made this amazing adventure possible.”