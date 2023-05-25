eOne in First-Look Deal with Canadaland

ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment One (eOne) has entered into an exclusive multiyear first-look deal with the podcast network Canadaland to adapt projects for the screen.

Under the partnership, eOne will adapt Canadaland’s original podcasts into scripted and non-scripted television, limited series and documentaries. All projects will be co-produced by eOne and Canadaland, with eOne serving as the studio and international distributor.

“Partnering with a dynamic podcast network like Canadaland allows us access to an array of fascinating stories,” said Jocelyn Hamilton, president for Canada at eOne Television. “By leaning into the podcast-to-broadcast approach, we’re broadening our search in finding more incredible and thought-provoking content.”

“Working with Entertainment One on Thunder Bay has shown us that they are just as dedicated to telling incredible, true Canadian stories as we are,” added Jesse Brown, founder of Canadaland. “We’re thrilled to build on this partnership and take our past and future stories from sound to screen.”

Previously, eOne teamed up with Canadaland and Anishinaabe journalist and award-winning writer Ryan McMahon on the docuseries Thunder Bay, which follows a quest to reveal the truth behind the deaths of Indigenous people in Thunder Bay, Ontario.