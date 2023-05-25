Content Americas 2024 to Spotlight Turkish Programming

ADVERTISEMENT

Content Americas will host a Turkish Programming Spotlight at its 2024 event, which is taking place from January 23 to 25 in Miami.

The Turkish Programming Spotlight will see leading Turkish companies reveal their upcoming slates and discuss sales and co-production opportunities.

Content Americas 2024 will welcome back Hollywood studios such as Sony Pictures Television and some of the largest Latin American players such as Globo, RCN Estudios, TV Azteca, BTF Media and Comarex, as well as Beta Films, Fremantle, Dori Media, OTTera, Media Hub, Great Movies, Polar Star, Screenbright, Secuoya Studios, TV Film/TVN with and more. Moreover, Content Americas has sealed a two-year deal with the Worldwide Audiovisual Women Association (WAWA), which is bringing 20 companies to the biggest booth of the market floor.