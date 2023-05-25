Friday, May 26, 2023
Home / Top Stories / Content Americas 2024 to Spotlight Turkish Programming

Content Americas 2024 to Spotlight Turkish Programming

Jamie Stalcup 1 day ago Top Stories


ADVERTISEMENT

Content Americas will host a Turkish Programming Spotlight at its 2024 event, which is taking place from January 23 to 25 in Miami.

The Turkish Programming Spotlight will see leading Turkish companies reveal their upcoming slates and discuss sales and co-production opportunities.

Content Americas 2024 will welcome back Hollywood studios such as Sony Pictures Television and some of the largest Latin American players such as Globo, RCN Estudios, TV Azteca, BTF Media and Comarex, as well as Beta Films, Fremantle, Dori Media, OTTera, Media Hub, Great Movies, Polar Star, Screenbright, Secuoya Studios, TV Film/TVN with and more. Moreover, Content Americas has sealed a two-year deal with the Worldwide Audiovisual Women Association (WAWA), which is bringing 20 companies to the biggest booth of the market floor.











Tags

About Jamie Stalcup

Jamie Stalcup is the associate editor of World Screen. She can be reached at jstalcup@worldscreen.com.

ALSO READ

Content Budapest Pitch Finalists Unveiled

The finalists for the Content Budapest Series Pitch 2023 have been unveiled, with 14 projects from Ukraine, Hungary, Lithuania, Latvia, Bulgaria, Israel and Turkey.






Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2023 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.