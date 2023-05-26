Netflix Taps Pair of AMC Networks Scripted Execs

ADVERTISEMENT

AMC Networks veterans Emma Miller and Carrie Gillogly have exited their roles as co-heads of scripted series to join Netflix.

Gillogly, formerly senior VP of scripted programming at AMC Networks, has been tapped by Netflix as director of drama series for the U.S. and Canada. She had spent nearly 11 years at AMC Networks, first as director of scripted before being promoted to VP and then senior VP in 2019.

Miller, formerly senior VP of scripted development and programming at AMC Networks, joins Netflix as director of overall deals for series for the U.S. and Canada. Miller was at AMC Networks for more than eight years.

“Emma and Carrie are talented executives, great friends, and trusted colleagues who made meaningful contributions to our original programming group for many years,” AMC said in a statement. “We are their biggest fans and are rooting for them as they move on to pursue new opportunities.”

Miller will be reporting to Nne Ebong, VP of overall deals for series at Netflix.

Gillogly will report to Jinny Howe, Netflix’s VP of drama series.