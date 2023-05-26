Friday, May 26, 2023
Home / Top Stories / Lionsgate Reports Q4 Revenue Gains

Lionsgate Reports Q4 Revenue Gains

Mansha Daswani 4 hours ago Top Stories


ADVERTISEMENT

Fourth-quarter revenues at Lionsgate rose by 17 percent to $1.1 billion, with increases in its motion picture and media networks segments.

Revenue from Lionsgate’s 18,000-title film and television library increased to a record $884 million for the trailing 12 months.  The independent studio reported a Q4 loss of $96.8 million, posting a $85.5 million restructuring charge for content impairment in the LIONSGATE+ territories.

Media networks revenues rose by 2.3 percent to $389 million, lifted by its streaming business. Segment profit more than doubled to $73.3 million. Total global OTT subscribers increased by 1.3 million, including a gain of 700,000 OTT subs at STARZ.

Motion picture and television production revenues were up 25 percent to $823.6 million, with a profit that was up 48 percent to $122.6 million. Motion picture revenues were $532.1 million, an 85 percent gain, while television production revenues slipped to $291.5 million

“I’m pleased to report that we ended the fiscal year with another strong quarter,” said Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer.  “Our content businesses performed well, our library again achieved record trailing 12-month revenue, and STARZ continues to be profitable while growing subscribers and executing successfully on its bundling and packaging strategy. We enter fiscal 24 with strong earnings momentum and all the elements in place for strong growth.”











Tags

About Mansha Daswani

Mansha Daswani is the editor-in-chief and associate publisher of World Screen. She can be reached on mdaswani@worldscreen.com.

ALSO READ

eOne Enters First-Look Deal with Canadaland

Entertainment One (eOne) has entered into an exclusive multiyear first-look deal with the podcast network Canadaland to adapt projects for the screen.






Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2023 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.