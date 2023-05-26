Top Gear, Doctor Who Headed into the Metaverse

ADVERTISEMENT

BBC Studios has aligned with Reality+ to launch a collection of immersive experiences in the metaverse based on brands such as Top Gear and Doctor Who.

The joint venture marks the first time the BBC will have a home in the metaverse, following a handful of brand activation experiments with metaverse platforms.

Part virtual real estate, part amusement park, The Sandbox embraces the idea of the metaverse as a continuous shared digital space in which players and brands can build, own and monetize their experiences on blockchain.

Nicki Sheard, president of brands and licensing at BBC Studios, said, “I’m delighted that BBC Studios is partnering with Reality+ and The Sandbox on this exciting venture. While the metaverse is still in its infancy, it may shape how we consume and experience entertainment in the future, and I’m looking forward to seeing how fans interact with our brands in this space. This project forms part of BBC Studios’ broader ambitious plans to grow our brands into new categories, with innovative technology and platforms forming an integral part of this.”

Tony Pearce, co-founder of Reality+, said, “We’re excited to have extended our partnership with BBC Studios, not only to help them push the boundaries of what’s possible in the metaverse but for the opportunity to deliver exciting new experiences for the fans of these world-renowned TV shows. We’ve already achieved so much with digital trading card game Doctor Who: Worlds Apart, and now with a fantastic platform like The Sandbox, there’s much more to come.”

Sebastien Borget, COO and co-founder at The Sandbox, added, “We’re proud that BBC Studios chose Reality+, a certified metaverse agency partner working on The Sandbox platform, to enter the metaverse with top global brands like Doctor Who and Top Gear. The BBC has a history of pioneering content that leverages the latest technology and putting it into mainstream households. We think this venture is an important step to bringing British culture and fans into virtual worlds.”