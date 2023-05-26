OUTtv Makes First U.K. Original Commissions

ADVERTISEMENT

OUTtv has ordered its first original U.K. commissions, including the unscripted interactive comedy series Rosie Runs Riot.

The 6×15-minute Rosie Runs Riot comes from drag queen Rosie Beaver. Join Rosie as she pounds the pavements of London, making new friends, playing games and causing havoc in this hectic, irreverent show.

Also ordered, Live at The Queer Comedy Club is a 6×22-minute stand-up comedy series featuring a selection of comedians performing live at The Queer Comedy Club in North London. Each show will feature one of the founders of The Queer Comedy Club as MC and two special guest performers picked from the club’s roster of LGBTQ+ talent.

Philip Webb, COO of OUTtv, said: “Comedy is such a rich, expressive genre, and we are excited to have two completely different shows which speak to the queer experience as our first ever U.K. commissions. There is such a wealth of talent on the LGBTQ+ comedy scene, and we are proud to be broadening the spectrum of creative voices we are able to showcase on OUTtv through these two original titles.”