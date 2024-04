ADVERTISEMENT

OUTtv has rebranded its U.K. and Ireland streaming service Froot.tv as OUTflix, as well as launched a direct-to-consumer app and expanded across the Nordics.

OUTflix’s deal with Allente expands the streamer into Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland. Since launching in the U.K. in 2020, the service has grown its partnerships to include OUTtv Proud, a FAST channel now available on Freeview, Plex and Netgem.

OUTflix also recently greenlit the Queer comedy series Stand Up Specials London, featuring sets from emerging comedians such as James Barr, Heleana Blackwell, David Ian, Kat Nip and Vix Leyton.

Brad Danks, CEO of OUT Media Group and OUTtv, said: “OUTtv has always been a trailblazing platform, recognizing that queer audiences and allies are a significant segment of the viewer population and offering them both original and acquired content–ranging from overlooked stories from the past like Some Girls Hate Dresses to bubbly and authentic dating series like Stormy Daniels-fronted For the Love of DILFS. We are unifying the brand as we expand across Europe and beyond, so we’re thrilled to be launching OUTflix alongside our partnership with Allente across the Nordics—and look forward to many more viewers discovering the treasure trove of LGBTQI+ content we continue to grow.”