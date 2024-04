ADVERTISEMENT

Antonio Ruiz, who formerly served at Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), has been named managing director and executive VP of AMC Networks International Southern Europe (AMCNISE).

Ruiz will lead the management of all AMCNISE’s brands in Spain and Portugal. At WBD, the exec was general manager for the U.K. and Ireland and was general manager for Spain, France and Portugal at Discovery before its merger with WarnerMedia.

He will report directly to Eduardo Zulueta, president of AMC Networks International.

“Antonio is a proven executive who has established an impressive record of success in our industry,” said Zulueta. “He will be a formidable addition to our international team and a great leader for our southern European division.”

Ruiz added, “I am thrilled to join AMC Networks, a company with a history of bringing viewers such popular and critically acclaimed programming, and contribute to its growth and success by leading our vibrant presence in southern Europe.”