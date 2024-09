ADVERTISEMENT

MIA—Mercato Internazionale Audiovisivo, promoted by ANICA (Italian Association of Film, Audiovisual and Digital Industries), is set to return to Rome from October 14 to 18 for its tenth edition.

The event will be directed for the third year by Gaia Tridente and return to its historic locations of Palazzo Barberini and Cinema Barberini.

Over ten years, some 100 audiovisual works have been produced after their participation in the MIA Co-Production Market. Over 600 projects have been received this year for the Co-Production Market and Pitching Forum, a 20 percent increase compared to 2023. There has also been a 12.5 percent increase in the number of countries of origin, from 80 to 90. Of these, around 60 projects will be presented, including animation, documentaries, drama (serial products) and film works.

The Innovation for Creative Industries program also returns, hosting thematic talks and a showcase of immersive works and installations inside MIA XR, a pavilion focusing on the most modern technologies in the audiovisual industry.

MIA has the support of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, ITA-Italian Trade Agency and the contribution of Creative Europe MEDIA. It also receives the support of the Italian Ministry of Culture, the Italian Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy and the Lazio Region. Unicredit is the official sponsor.

For this upcoming edition, MIA enjoys the patronage of Eurimages, the cultural support fund of the Council of Europe for the co-production, distribution, exhibition and digitization of European cinematographic works.