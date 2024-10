ADVERTISEMENT

The tenth edition of MIA—Mercato Internazionale Audiovisivo, running from October 14 to 18, will feature over 80 panels, conferences, research presentations, seminars and workshops, along with five keynote speeches and five showcases.

The five keynotes of the event feature leaders in the international audiovisual industry. In Among Us: A Creative Journey from Gaming Sensation to Highly Anticipated Animated Series, Owen Dennis, creator and executive producer of the Among Us animated series from CBS Studios and Innersloth, will discuss adapting the popular social deception game into a series with a voice cast that includes Elijah Wood, Dan Stevens, Yvette Nicole Brown, Ashley Johnson, Patton Oswalt and more. He will provide an exclusive behind-the-scenes look into the creative processes and strategic thinking behind the title.

During In Conversation with Katherine Pope, the president of Sony Pictures Television Studios, who has overseen the development of dozens of successful productions in recent years, including The Last of Us, The Good Doctor, Outlander, The Boys, Cobra Kai, The Night Agent, Dark Matter, For All Mankind and Twisted Metal, will share insights into her career as a producer, distributor and buyer.

In Unveiling Truth and Inspiring Change, Odessa Rae, an American producer who won the 2023 Oscar for the documentary Navalny, will address the issue of how documentaries can influence global discourse, challenge power structures and create a socio-cultural impact by revealing hidden truths. He will preview his work on Hollywoodgate, shot undercover in Taliban-held Afghanistan and shortlisted for the Oscars, as well as his new top-secret film currently in production in Ukraine.

The keynote Mastering the Craft of Epic Cinema and TV will feature Hollywood producer Clayton Townsend, who has redefined the art of filmmaking on a global scale. With a career that spans decades, he has brought to life titles such as Ripley, Born on the Fourth of July and Natural Born Killers.

The fifth keynote, Universal Studios Group & European Creators: Unlocking the Future of Unscripted Content, will see Ed Havard, senior VP of unscripted programming at Universal International Studios, and Monica Rodman, executive VP of development at Universal Television Alternative Studio, have a conversation about the future of Universal’s unscripted content with the help of European producers and creators.

MIA—Mercato Internazionale Audiovisivo will also feature five showcases for over 60 highly anticipated Italian and international titles, including animated products, documentaries, formats, dramas and films.

The new permanent showcase MIA XR will also take place with a presentation of 13 immersive works, including six world premieres.

MIA—Mercato Internazionale Audiovisivo is promoted by ANICA (Italian Association of Film, Audiovisual and Digital Industries), chaired by Francesco Rutelli, and APA (Italian Audiovisual Producers Association), chaired by Chiara Sbarigia. The event is directed for the third year by Gaia Tridente.

The official sponsor of the tenth edition is Unicredit. MIA also receives the patronage of Eurimages.