Investment into Italian film and television content has doubled since 2017, according to the country’s APA (Association of Audiovisual Producers), topping €2 billion in 2023.

The figures were released in the sixth Report on National Audiovisual Production by APA, unveiled at MIA in Rome. Production volumes in all sectors rose, with TV up 8 percent, VOD up 16 percent and movies up 21 percent.

Overall audiovisual revenues in Italy exceeded €12 billion in 2023, APA says, a 20 percent gain on 2022. Television still dominates with revenues of €8.2 billion, a whopping 71 percent share of the sector. AVOD and SVOD revenues hit €2.8 billion, a 24 percent share.

“In 2024, the Italian audiovisual market has entered a new phase of development,” said Chiara Sbarigia, president of APA. “The growth in content demand and tax credits have been key drivers of the sector’s strengthening in recent years, which is now undergoing significant change and evolution. Greater attention to product quality and the production of content that resonates beyond national borders are essential to enhance the rich history of the Italian audiovisual market and to increase the competitiveness of our industry.”

The report also points to gains in the kids’ sector, with a 70 percent increase in hours of kids and early teen content produced. Scripted leads in terms of volume, led by serials, teen fare and crime, with increased traction in biopics, romance and period fare.

Netflix and Paramount+ are the fastest-growing OTT platforms in terms of titles and hours of content produced.