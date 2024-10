ADVERTISEMENT

Blue Ant Studios has promoted Diane Rankin to executive VP of content development and commercial strategy.

In her new role, Rankin will be responsible for development strategy across Blue Ant Studios, with a focus on creating and financing multi-genre unscripted and scripted originals. She will also work to establish strategic pathways across the company’s development and distribution business units to inform the slate’s creative and commercial opportunities.

In addition, Rankin will oversee marketing and initiatives to build brand awareness for the studio’s original production slate. Blue Ant Studios’ existing development and marketing teams will now report to her.

Rankin joined Blue Ant Media in August 2023 after the company acquired marblemedia, where she served as executive VP of international and executive producer, which involved establishing partnerships, resales and co-production opportunities for its unscripted, scripted and kids’ and family categories. She also spearheaded the growth of marble media’s distribution efforts via its international sales operation, Distribution360, and served as an executive producer on multiple studio projects.

Prior to that, Rankin served as senior VP of acquisitions at DRG and head of acquisitions at Cineflix Rights. She also spent over 23 years at Brunico Communications.

“Diane has a rare mix of creative and commercial vision, coupled with an extensive international network and deep respect from her colleagues and industry peers,” said Matthew Hornburg, co-president of Blue Ant Studios. “Her new focus at the studio will amplify the team’s efforts in developing world-class content for the market, and that we continue to develop relationships with the best possible partners.”