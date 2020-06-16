Saloon Media Appoints New SVP of Scripted Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Saloon Media, a Blue Ant Studios company, has tapped Melissa Williamson to serve as its senior VP of scripted content.

In the newly created role, Williamson will oversee the development and production of all scripted series across comedy and drama. She’ll help kickstart Saloon Media’s strategic growth into the scripted space while bolstering and diversifying its overall production slate. Based in Toronto, Williamson will report to Michael Kot, managing director of Saloon Media.

Prior to joining Saloon Media, Williamson was president of Toronto-based production company Pier 21 Films, most recently serving as executive producer on The Beaverton for CTV. Williamson began her career in Los Angeles with the independent production company Blueprint Entertainment before joining eOne’s television division in 2008.

Kot said: “We’re committed to developing a diverse scripted slate amid the COVID-19 pandemic and Melissa’s sharp creative insight and wealth of industry relationships, in both Canada and L.A., are invaluable in setting up an impressive pipeline of compelling projects. Melissa’s extensive experience steering high-level scripted series from development to delivery aligns with our strategy for bringing in premium stories with top creative talent.”

Williamson added: “Michael and the Saloon Media team have a long-standing reputation for producing top-quality content for the world. I already see how this track record is positively influencing our burgeoning scripted slate and new partnerships. I’m thrilled to be leading the scripted portfolio at Saloon and offering creators and partners a dynamic place to develop and collaborate.”