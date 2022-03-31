Saloon Media & Bullrush Reimagine Hospital Show

ADVERTISEMENT

Saloon Media, a Blue Ant Media company, and Bullrush Pictures are reimagining the web series Hospital Show as a half-hour workplace comedy.

Originally created by Adam Greydon Reid, founder of Bullrush Pictures, Hospital Show is about the broken, deluded, lovable actors who play respected doctors on a fictional hit prime-time medical drama. Greydon Reid also wrote, directed, produced, edited and co-starred in the original web series.

The half-hour series will be co-developed and co-produced by the two companies, with Greydon Reid, Melissa Williamson, Michael Kot and Los Angeles-based manager and producer Joe Fowler of Allagash Entertainment executive producing.

“Adam’s deep experience as both an actor and a creative shine through in the writing, directing and producing for the web series, and we couldn’t be more excited to reimagine this property as a full-fledged half-hour comedy with him,“ said Williamson, senior VP of scripted content at Saloon Media. “The show’s sharp wit and fresh concept is exactly what we are looking for as we continue to grow our scripted slate, and we’re excited to bring this new series to audiences around the world.”

“The web series was a great way to see how audiences responded to the characters and the world,” Greydon Reid said. “With a half-hour series, we’ll dive deeper and explore what makes this concept shine as a workplace comedy. It’s really exciting. And Saloon Media and Joe Fowler are the right partners to bring this to life.”