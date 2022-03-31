Cineflix Media Acquires Back Alley Films

ADVERTISEMENT

Cineflix Media has acquired Back Alley Films and its library of content IP as its co-founders, Adrienne Mitchell and Janis Lundman, pursue new opportunities.

Cineflix will take on Back Alley Films’ operations and programming assets, including the company’s ownership in Bellevue, starring Academy Award winner Anna Paquin; the WWII drama Bomb Girls; and the international award-winning Durham County.

The acquisition also includes Back Alley Films’ stake in Coroner, which has been co-produced with Cineflix Studios since 2019.

“It has been such a pleasure to collaborate with Janis and Adrienne over the past 20 years as they grew Back Alley Films,” said Peter Emerson, president of Cineflix Media. “I’m such a huge fan of their work that we jumped at the opportunity to acquire the company’s IP and also to continue to support them in any new projects or endeavors.”

Lundman said, “I’ve been extremely fortunate to work with amazing creatives and network executives over the past three decades, and I’m incredibly proud of all the shows Back Alley Films has produced. I can’t think of a better company than Cineflix to take the reins and shepherd in new possibilities for the Back Alley IP—there are plenty of exciting opportunities ahead for us all.”

Mitchell commented, “I am incredibly proud of the body of work that came from my partnership with Janis Lundman under the Back Alley Films banner. Our goals were to push creative boundaries and tell diverse and authentic stories, making for thought-provoking and compelling film and television. I am thrilled that Cineflix Media, an industry powerhouse, has acquired our library, and I feel they are the perfect fit to represent our stories for the global marketplace.”