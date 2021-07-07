Cineflix Backs New Production Venture

ADVERTISEMENT

Cineflix Media has partnered with showrunner Morwyn Brebner and TV executive Andrew Akman to launch Husk Media, a new TV production outfit.

Based in Toronto, Husk Media will develop and produce programming for broadcasters and streamers worldwide. Brebner (whose credits include Coroner, Saving Hope and Rookie Blue) will be spearheading creative efforts, and Akman—who will be transitioning out of his current role as COO at Cineflix Media—will be leading commercial affairs.

The company will focus on projects created by Brebner, as well as projects in partnership with emerging and established writers and showrunners.

Cineflix will provide Husk Media with start-up financing and operating support. It also has a first-look deal to distribute the company’s content internationally.

Brebner said: “Husk Media is an opportunity to give voice to rising stars whose stories need to be told on a global scale while allowing me to continue to develop original content that connects to the here and now. We have the privilege of knowing some of the brightest talent in the business and will build an inclusive hub for creatives to call home.”

Akman added: “We see huge possibilities in the global market for companies led by strong creative voices. And we couldn’t be happier to be collaborating with the amazing team at Cineflix as we build this new venture together.”

Peter Emerson, president of Cineflix Media, said: “Strategic partnerships are the cornerstone of our success, and we’re particularly excited to support Morwyn and Andrew’s vision and help bring their projects to life. Their wealth of experience and strong leadership, coupled with Morwyn’s passion for telling stories that are alive, timely and resonate with global audiences is sure to result in must-see TV.”