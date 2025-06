ADVERTISEMENT

Cineflix Media’s Montreal-based outfit C3 Media has tapped Michael Kronish as president.

Kronish, who will lead across scripted and non-scripted production, heads up the management team alongside Pablo Salzman, founder, who is becoming head of content, and Jason Simms as managing director.

Kronish joins C3 Media from Muse Entertainment, where he was senior VP of unscripted and documentary. He was previously at VICE Media.

“C3 Media has been steadily growing its output in scripted, premium documentary series and features, becoming a valued coproduction partner with companies in Canada and globally,” Kronish said. “There’s a great opportunity to build on this momentum and continue to collaborate with talented creatives from around the world to deliver high-quality content for multiple platforms. I’m looking forward to working with Pablo, Jason and the team alongside the exceptional executives across the wider Cineflix group.”

Salzman added: “Michael and I have a fantastic working relationship from partnering together on previous C3 Media projects. I’m thrilled that he is joining the company as President to draw on his fantastic skillset and experience that will help take C3 Media to its next phase.”

C3’s credits include Secrets of the Bunny Ranch for A&E; It’s Not Funny Anymore: Vice to Proud Boys for CBC Canada; Somebody’s Hiding Something for Bell Media and Hearst Networks EMEA; and So Long, Marianne for Crave, NRK, ITV, ARD and Cosmote TV.