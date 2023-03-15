Cineflix Media Ups Sam Berliner

ADVERTISEMENT

Cineflix Media has promoted Sam Berliner, previously executive VP of legal and business affairs, to general counsel.

Berliner will now be working on key initiatives and negotiations across the Cineflix Media group, providing strategic advice and representing the company through its next phase of growth.

Prior to joining Cineflix, Berliner was a partner at Heenan Blaikie for 20 years, specializing in entertainment law.

“Sam has been with the company for 16 years, playing an integral role in our success, expanding our business operations internationally and creating thriving joint ventures and partnerships with leading talent in North America and Europe,” said Glen Salzman, co-founder and CEO of Cineflix. “We’re thrilled that Sam is taking on this elevated position that will provide more strategic growth opportunities for the company.”