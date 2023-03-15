Tyler Perry Studios Alum Launches Women-Led Studio

ADVERTISEMENT

Michelle Sneed, former president of Tyler Perry Studios, has launched the women-led content studio A Few Good Women Productions.

The full-service content studio will develop projects driven by complex and dynamic characters who represent diverse people, places, cultures and concepts.

The new studio has the ability to greenlight and maintain project autonomy through every phase of acquisition, development, financing, production, licensing and distribution.

Sneed has over 17 years of experience in television and film production. As the first woman president of Tyler Perry Studios, she oversaw production for all film, television and new media projects. She led the launches of and executive produced several series, including Sistas, The Oval, Ruthless, Bruh, All the Queen’s Men and Young Dylan, as well as the films A Fall From Grace, A Madea Homecoming and A Jazzman’s Blues.

Prior to her tenure at Tyler Perry Studios, Sneed served as director of physical production for BET Networks. She oversaw and executive produced multiple scripted, docufilm and live shows, including the BET Awards and The Rundown with Robin These.

“We’re building the space that we’ve always wanted to be a part of, where the most authentic, innovative, and diverse talents—both in front of and behind the camera—can shine, and we, as a highly experienced all-women executive team, can level the playing field by provisioning the deserved compensation, equity and credit currency for those who look like us and beyond,” Sneed said. “The power to greenlight and underwrite diverse projects through a premium lens with high-integrity deal-making starts at the top and is mission critical to the future and standing of multicultural executives, creatives, producers and storytellers.”