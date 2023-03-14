Escapade Media Hires for Representation in French-Speaking Territories

ADVERTISEMENT

Escapade Media has tapped Charo Penedo, owner of Surreal TV, to represent the company in France and French-speaking territories.

This means that Escapade is now represented in all major European territories.

Penedo has a 20-year career in international TV distribution and acquisitions. Throughout her career, she has worked for independent producers such as TV Corporation and Optomen TV. She also worked in the Discovery Networks distribution team, specializing in Southern Europe. Since 2019, she has worked as a consultant under her Surreal TV brand, handling clients such as Cineflix Rights and Warner Bros. Discovery.

Charo Penedo, owner of Sureal TV, said, “I’m delighted to join Escapade Media and their team of such talented professionals. In the current landscape of mergers and acquisitions, being independent has become a luxury. Being able to work with an ever-growing slate of titles, genres and international producers is thrilling. Thank you for having me.”

Natalie Lawley, managing director of Escapade Media, added, “After searching for a representation for these territories for some time, Escapade is thrilled to have Charo on board. We fully appreciate Charo’s experience and expertise in these regions and are so looking forward to working together.”