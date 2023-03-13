ITV Studios Takes Thunderbirds into The Sandbox Metaverse

ADVERTISEMENT

ITV Studios has partnered with Reality+ to introduce Thunderbirds: International Rescue Club into The Sandbox metaverse with the Tracy Island Sandbox Experience.

The time-limited event, which opened today and will run for two weeks, gives fans the opportunity to join forces with Thunderbirds characters to take on quests in and around the top secret International Rescue headquarters. There are 15 quests and mini games available, along with Easter eggs and information about the original TV series.

Fans can also browse the various Thunderbirds digital collectibles in a gallery takeover in the Thunderbird 2 hangar and a special voxel exhibition curated by Lady Penelope.

As part of the game’s play-to-earn mechanic, players have the chance to win a slice of The Sandbox’s monthly prize pool fund (1,150,000 SAND, The Sandbox Experience currency, equivalent to £500,000 or $606,600), plus mystery gifts.

The Thunderbirds show, created by Gerry and Sylvia Anderson, was originally broadcast in 1965. Thunderbirds: International Rescue reimagines the IP in Web3.

“It’s a tremendous honor to be working with ITV Studios, not only to help them push the boundaries of what’s possible in the world of Web3 entertainment, but for the opportunity to take such an iconic TV show on an exciting new journey with its fans,” said Tony Pearce, co-founder of Reality+. “We have already achieved so much with Thunderbirds: International Rescue Club, and with fantastic partners like The Sandbox, there’s much more to come.”

Lucie Stoffers, head of brand and licensing global entertainment at ITV Studios, added, “We are super excited to work with Reality+ and The Sandbox team to take the next step in our partnership and bring Thunderbirds to The Sandbox. This will allow Thunderbirds fans from around the world to discover Tracy Island and complete new rescue missions, as well as get access to a bespoke NFT collection.”